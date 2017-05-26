Telefilm selects micro-budget program projects

Eighteen films and web projects will receive funding, including SB Edwards' Fall Back Down and Naomi Mark's How to Bee.
By Regan Reid
23 hours ago
Copied from Media in Canada - Copied from Playback - shutterstock_122945545 - money 100 x 667

Eighteen films and web projects will receive funding, including SB Edwards’ Fall Back Down and Naomi Mark’s How to Bee.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN