Bon Cop Bad Cop 2 sails past $3 million

While it received a slightly wider theatrical release across Canada, the sequel didn't match the two-week mark set by its predecessor.
By Jordan Pinto
22 hours ago
Bon cop Bad cop2photos: Sébastien Raymond. seb©sebray.com

While it received a slightly wider theatrical release across Canada, the sequel didn’t match the two-week mark set by its predecessor.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN