Telefilm, Rogers invest $2.5M across 18 docs
Sharkwater: Extinction, the follow up to the late Rob Stewart's 2006 documentary, was among the projects to receive funding.
Sharkwater: Extinction, the follow up to the late Rob Stewart’s 2006 documentary, was among the projects to receive funding.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN