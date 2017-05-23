Performance capture studio opens in Vancouver

Vancouver Film School has partnered with Mimic Performance Capture on the $1.5 million studio, which will be available to both students and businesses.
By Jordan Pinto
1 day ago
Performance capture studio Vancouver

Vancouver Film School has partnered with Mimic Performance Capture on the $1.5 million studio, which will be available to both students and businesses.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN