Performance capture studio opens in Vancouver
Vancouver Film School has partnered with Mimic Performance Capture on the $1.5 million studio, which will be available to both students and businesses.
Vancouver Film School has partnered with Mimic Performance Capture on the $1.5 million studio, which will be available to both students and businesses.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN