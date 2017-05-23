eOne full-year revenues up 35%
The increase was driven by strong performances from its TV and family divisions, with the global studio also seeing improved results on the film side.
The increase was driven by strong performances from its TV and family divisions, with the global studio also seeing improved results on the film side.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN