Nickelodeon picks up DHX’s Massive Monster Mayhem

The sci-fi kids competition show will air on Family Channel in Canada.
By Regan Reid
2 hours ago
Massive Monster Mayhem

The sci-fi kids competition show will air on Family Channel in Canada.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN