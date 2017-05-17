ACTRA and ACA granted intervenor status on simsub

The organizations, which argue the CRTC ruling will have a negative effect on advertising and Canadian productions, can now make their case to the Federal Court of Appeal.
By Bree Rody-Mantha
18 hours ago

