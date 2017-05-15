David Sparrow elected ACTRA National president
He takes the reins from outgoing president Ferne Downey, who served four terms at the helm of the organization.
He takes the reins from outgoing president Ferne Downey, who served four terms at the helm of the organization.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN