Can Bon Cop Bad Cop 2 compete at the box office in 2017?

While the original is one of Canadian cinema's highest-grossing films, eOne's Patrick Roy says the action-comedy sequel is an entirely different ball game.
By Jordan Pinto
4 hours ago
Bon cop Bad cop2photos: Sébastien Raymond. seb©sebray.com

While the original is one of Canadian cinema’s highest-grossing films, eOne’s Patrick Roy says the action-comedy sequel is an entirely different ball game.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN