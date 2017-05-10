BANFF Welcomes the Minister of Canadian Heritage

The Banff World Media Festival is proud to announce that The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will join ...
By Alex Khotsiphom
1 day ago

The Banff World Media Festival is proud to announce that The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will join …

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN
Tags:


,