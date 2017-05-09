Slasher returns for a second season
Filming wraps next week in Orangeville, ON on new episodes of Shaftesbury's anthology thriller series.
Filming wraps next week in Orangeville, ON on new episodes of Shaftesbury’s anthology thriller series.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN