Sorry For Your Loss sets up in Winnipeg

Screenwriter Collin Friesen makes his feature directorial debut in the indie comedy, produced by Farpoint and Middle Child.
By Jordan Pinto
3 hours ago

Screenwriter Collin Friesen makes his feature directorial debut in the indie comedy, produced by Farpoint and Middle Child.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN