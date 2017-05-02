WildBrain to create Tulipop YouTube series

DHX's multiplatform kids network is turning Icelandic lifestyle brand Tulipop into an animated web series.
By Alexandra Whyte
22 hours ago
Copied from Kidscreen - tulipop

