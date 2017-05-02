JFL, CBC team up on pitch program

Five selected teams will present their original web or TV concepts to execs and creatives from the pubcaster.
By Regan Reid
8 hours ago

Five selected teams will present their original web or TV concepts to execs and creatives from the pubcaster.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN