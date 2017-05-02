Buffalo Gal, Breakthrough adapting murder-mystery novel
The prodcos are developing Keith Ross Leckie's novel Coppermine for the big screen.
The prodcos are developing Keith Ross Leckie’s novel Coppermine for the big screen.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN