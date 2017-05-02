Buffalo Gal, Breakthrough adapting murder-mystery novel

The prodcos are developing Keith Ross Leckie's novel Coppermine for the big screen.
By Jordan Pinto
8 hours ago
book

The prodcos are developing Keith Ross Leckie’s novel Coppermine for the big screen.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN