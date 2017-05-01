On the Slate: White Pine Pictures

The Toronto prodco, known for its social and political documentaries, is ramping up its scripted efforts.
By Regan Reid
21 hours ago

The Toronto prodco, known for its social and political documentaries, is ramping up its scripted efforts.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN