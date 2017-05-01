ICF, eOne series The Detail underway in T.O.

Wendy Crewson and Shenae Grimes-Beech are tapped to topline the CTV detective drama, which has also been picked up for U.S. broadcast.
By Jordan Pinto
20 hours ago
The Detail

