DCTV to reboot Boondock Saints for TV

The Toronto-based prodco has teamed up with creator Troy Duffy to launch a pre-order fan campaign for the series, which currently has no broadcaster attached.
By Regan Reid
3 hours ago
boondock origins

The Toronto-based prodco has teamed up with creator Troy Duffy to launch a pre-order fan campaign for the series, which currently has no broadcaster attached.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN