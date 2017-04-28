DCTV to reboot Boondock Saints for TV
The Toronto-based prodco has teamed up with creator Troy Duffy to launch a pre-order fan campaign for the series, which currently has no broadcaster attached.
The Toronto-based prodco has teamed up with creator Troy Duffy to launch a pre-order fan campaign for the series, which currently has no broadcaster attached.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN