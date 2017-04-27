Shaw to close three community TV stations, 70 jobs affected

A new funding model will see Shaw reallocate $10 million annually to Global News to support local news coverage in Western Canada.
By Bree Rody-Mantha
4 hours ago
cameras - Shutterstock photo

A new funding model will see Shaw reallocate $10 million annually to Global News to support local news coverage in Western Canada.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN