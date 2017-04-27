Production wraps on Russell Peters series
Four-part scripted comedy The Indian Detective shot in South Africa, India and finally Canada, where filming wrapped in Toronto this week.
Four-part scripted comedy The Indian Detective shot in South Africa, India and finally Canada, where filming wrapped in Toronto this week.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN