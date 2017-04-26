Proper Rights sells more than 250 hours of programming
The Toronto-based unscripted distributor has inked deals with international broadcasters for Last Stop Garage, Vegas Rat Rods and other series.
The Toronto-based unscripted distributor has inked deals with international broadcasters for Last Stop Garage, Vegas Rat Rods and other series.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN