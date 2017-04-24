Who nabbed Screen Nova Scotia noms?

Weirdos, Werewolf and Trailer Park Boys will compete at the third-annual award show held in Halifax.
By Regan Reid
11 hours ago
weirdos

Weirdos, Werewolf and Trailer Park Boys will compete at the third-annual award show held in Halifax.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN