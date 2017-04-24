Massively looks to expand chat-bot program to include indie films

The platform, so far used for franchise features such as John Wick: Chapter 2 and Insidious 3, is moving into the independent-film space with Nova Seed.
By Jordan Pinto
12 hours ago
Nova Seed

