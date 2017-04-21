On the Slate: Aircraft Pictures

With production close to wrapping on two animated features, the company is fine-tuning a cross-border development slate with a view to finding success in evolving markets.
By Jordan Pinto
3 hours ago
The Breadwinner cropped

With production close to wrapping on two animated features, the company is fine-tuning a cross-border development slate with a view to finding success in evolving markets.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN