Mongrel expands Maudie release
A solid opening and a line around the block at its Halifax premiere prompted a wider Atlantic Canada release of the Canada/Ireland copro.
A solid opening and a line around the block at its Halifax premiere prompted a wider Atlantic Canada release of the Canada/Ireland copro.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN