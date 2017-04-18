Lionsgate to open Toronto distribution arm

Susan Hummel, former SVP sales and distribution at FremantleMedia International Canada, has been tapped to lead the new office.
By Regan Reid
7 hours ago

Susan Hummel, former SVP sales and distribution at FremantleMedia International Canada, has been tapped to lead the new office.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN