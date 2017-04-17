Rogers Media sells Toronto production office

The company will remain as a tenant at the 1.8-acre site until next year.
By Jordan Pinto
1 day ago
cameras - Shutterstock photo

The company will remain as a tenant at the 1.8-acre site until next year.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN