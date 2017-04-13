Sarah Polley turns back to film for next novel adaptation
With Alias Grace in post-production, the filmmaker has set her sights on a new property, penned by Toronto-based author Zoe Whittall.
With Alias Grace in post-production, the filmmaker has set her sights on a new property, penned by Toronto-based author Zoe Whittall.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN