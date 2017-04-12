Odd Squad inspires line of games and puzzles
Outset Media will launch branded games based on the Sinking Ship Entertainment-Fred Rogers series next spring.
Outset Media will launch branded games based on the Sinking Ship Entertainment-Fred Rogers series next spring.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN