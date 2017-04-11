YMA to honour DeNure, Horodyski

The DHX Media president and COO and Ben's At Home director will receive special awards at a gala in May.
By Regan Reid
9 hours ago

The DHX Media president and COO and Ben’s At Home director will receive special awards at a gala in May.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN