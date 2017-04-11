NCFD maps its route (across 1,750 screens)

With a government investment of $3 million, National Canadian Film Day has more than quadrupled in size since last year.
By Jordan Pinto
8 hours ago
National Canadian Film Day 150

With a government investment of $3 million, National Canadian Film Day has more than quadrupled in size since last year.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN