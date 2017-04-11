CBC issues apology after Story of Us backlash

Series producer Bristow Global Media has also issued a statement following complaints that the series has misrepresented certain groups.
By Regan Reid
3 hours ago
Canada The Story of Us

Series producer Bristow Global Media has also issued a statement following complaints that the series has misrepresented certain groups.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN