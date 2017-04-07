CMF distributes $2M across 10 digital projects
N5 Pictures' Petrol and LaRue Entertainment's The Amazing Gayl Pile nabbed the maximum investment through the new fund for returning web series.
N5 Pictures’ Petrol and LaRue Entertainment’s The Amazing Gayl Pile nabbed the maximum investment through the new fund for returning web series.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN