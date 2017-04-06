Mr. D headed to season seven

Eleven new episodes of the comedy starring Gerry Dee will premiere this fall on CBC.
By Jordan Pinto
9 hours ago
Mr. D S6 photo1

Eleven new episodes of the comedy starring Gerry Dee will premiere this fall on CBC.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN