Kino Lorber picks up Rumble
The feature doc, produced by Montreal's Rezolution Pictures, will have a U.S. theatrical release this summer.
The feature doc, produced by Montreal’s Rezolution Pictures, will have a U.S. theatrical release this summer.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN