MIPTV Deals: Ovation, CBC, Beauty World Search
U.S. net Ovation picks up all three seasons of X Company, plus more deals announced from the market in Cannes.
U.S. net Ovation picks up all three seasons of X Company, plus more deals announced from the market in Cannes.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN