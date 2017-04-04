Column: You down with OTT?

Looking to ink a deal with a Netflix or Amazon? Entertainment lawyer Marco Figliomeni explains what producers should consider when negotiating content licence agreements.
By Guest 
5 hours ago
Netflix - MUST ATTRIBUTE - FLICKR CC

Looking to ink a deal with a Netflix or Amazon? Entertainment lawyer Marco Figliomeni explains what producers should consider when negotiating content licence agreements.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN