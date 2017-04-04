CBC greenlights Shaftesbury’s Frankie Drake

The female-led period detective drama, created by Murdoch Mysteries scribes Carol Hay and Michelle Ricci, goes to camera this summer in Toronto.
By Jordan Pinto
10 hours ago

The female-led period detective drama, created by Murdoch Mysteries scribes Carol Hay and Michelle Ricci, goes to camera this summer in Toronto.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN