Ari Lantos to launch new production venture with Boat Rocker

The yet-to-be-named business will focus on scripted one-hour dramas and comedies.
By Regan Reid
10 hours ago
ari.lantos.Aug.2009.creditSabrina-1

The yet-to-be-named business will focus on scripted one-hour dramas and comedies.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN