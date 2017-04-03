Private Eyes closes more int’l deals

With the additional sales, the eOne detective drama has now been sold to more than 110 territories globally, including Italy and Australia.
By Jordan Pinto
11 hours ago
Private Eyes (mag)

With the additional sales, the eOne detective drama has now been sold to more than 110 territories globally, including Italy and Australia.

