Guy Godfree wins at CSC Awards
The Maudie DOP took home the top film prize at the 60th annual gala, while Gregory Middleton and Pasha Patriki won on the TV side.
The Maudie DOP took home the top film prize at the 60th annual gala, while Gregory Middleton and Pasha Patriki won on the TV side.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN