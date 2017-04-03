Blue Ant Media, Blink Films ink output deal
The two-year partnership will see the London, U.K.-based prodco create seven original series for Love Nature.
The two-year partnership will see the London, U.K.-based prodco create seven original series for Love Nature.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN