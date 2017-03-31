Jeremy LaLonde preps next feature

James vs His Future Self will be produced by Walker Entertainment, Banana-Moon Sky Films and JoBro Productions.
By Regan Reid
3 hours ago

James vs His Future Self will be produced by Walker Entertainment, Banana-Moon Sky Films and JoBro Productions.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN