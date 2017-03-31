Buck options sci-fi feature The Competition

Producer Jessica Adams and writer Shelagh McLeod put the project on Buck's radar when they won a pitch competition at Berlin International Film Festival.
By Jordan Pinto
2 hours ago
shutterstock_script_screenplay

Producer Jessica Adams and writer Shelagh McLeod put the project on Buck’s radar when they won a pitch competition at Berlin International Film Festival.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN