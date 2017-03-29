Wynonna Earp swaps CHCH for Space
Bell Media has joined the Emily Andras series as a production partner for season two, which is currently shooting in Calgary.
Bell Media has joined the Emily Andras series as a production partner for season two, which is currently shooting in Calgary.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN