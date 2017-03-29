Seven24, Joe Media top Rosies nominations

Check out the finalists for the 43rd edition of the Alberta awards, including best drama noms for Heartland, Hell On Wheels and Wynonna Earp.
By Jordan Pinto
13 hours ago
Heartland

