Know your audience, know your platform

What can producers learn from the world of branded content? Here are three takeaways from the BCON Expo in Toronto.
By Playback Staff
11 hours ago
bconExpo17

What can producers learn from the world of branded content? Here are three takeaways from the BCON Expo in Toronto.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN
Tags: