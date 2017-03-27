ION Television picks up eOne’s Private Eyes
The U.S. net has signed on to acquire current and future seasons of the show.
The U.S. net has signed on to acquire current and future seasons of the show.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN