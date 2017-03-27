Great Great Great picks up CFF best feature

Adam Garnet Jones walked away with the Canadian Film Fest trophy, while April Mullen picked up the best director prize.
By Regan Reid
15 hours ago

Adam Garnet Jones walked away with the Canadian Film Fest trophy, while April Mullen picked up the best director prize.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN