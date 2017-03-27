CMF, Telefilm to showcase docs, VR at MIP 2017

The funding bodies will take Rezolution Pictures Rumble and Secret Location/Banger Films' Welcome to Wacken to market.
By Regan Reid
14 hours ago
Stevie Salas-Taboo-Catherine Bainbridge-Alfonso Maiorana

The funding bodies will take Rezolution Pictures Rumble and Secret Location/Banger Films' Welcome to Wacken to market.

